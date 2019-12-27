Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.75

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 10530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 470.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

