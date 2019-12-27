Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.42

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 20100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of $19.14 million and a P/E ratio of -30.38. The company has a current ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 36.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for and produces gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Nelligan project, including Liam, Dan, 36, and Renard gold zones located in the Chapais-Chibougameau region of northern Quebec.

