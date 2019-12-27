Verge Hits Market Capitalization of $59.23 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Binance and Bittrex. Verge has a total market cap of $59.23 million and $931,210.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00563614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000900 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009957 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000473 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,127,634,759 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Binance, Crex24, CoinExchange, YoBit, Coindeal, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Upbit, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Huobi, Bitfinex, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

