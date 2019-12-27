Very Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Stock Price

Media coverage about SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) has been trending very positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 3.32 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Get SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:SINGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. 173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company also offers engineering services, air charters, and tour wholesaling and related services, as well as trains pilots.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.