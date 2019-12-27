Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Update

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 311,200 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the November 28th total of 211,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,093.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Viad by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Viad by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Viad by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $68.66. 830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.63. Viad has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 1.83%. Viad’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viad will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Viad’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

