Viad (NYSE:VVI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Get Viad alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viad from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $68.70 on Thursday. Viad has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). Viad had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other Viad news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.58 per share, with a total value of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,093.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Viad by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viad by 10.5% during the second quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 182,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Viad by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.