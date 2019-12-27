Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the November 28th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vince by 223.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vince during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vince by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vince by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vince by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNCE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,300. The company has a market cap of $225.31 million, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Vince had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

