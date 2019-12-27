Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

VIOT opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $553.44 million, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $149.63 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

