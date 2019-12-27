Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Up 25.1% in December

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 28th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VYGR opened at $14.19 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $553.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VYGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,526,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,150,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.