Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Merck KGaA (MRK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Merck KGaA (FRA: MRK):

12/25/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €96.00 ($111.63) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Merck KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/19/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €114.00 ($132.56) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €96.00 ($111.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MRK opened at €105.70 ($122.91) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €99.43. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

