Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,349. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. Weibo has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $467.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Weibo by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Weibo by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Weibo by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 598,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares during the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

