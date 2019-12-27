West Red Lake Gold Mines (CNSX:RLG) Trading Down 8.3%

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc (CNSX:RLG)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 141,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 849% from the average daily volume of 14,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of West Red Lake Gold Mines from $0.39 to $0.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Company Profile (CNSX:RLG)

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold deposits in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the West Red Lake project that consists of three contiguous properties covering an area of 3,100 hectares located in Red Lake mining division, District of Kenora, Northwestern Ontario.

