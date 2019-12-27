Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Up 24.2% in December

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the November 28th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.72. 659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,669. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 9.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

