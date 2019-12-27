WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in December

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.71 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 40.72%. Research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $31,117,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.