Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.18

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.18 and last traded at $73.15, with a volume of 82086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.41.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,065,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

