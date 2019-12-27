WillScot Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,501 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,607% compared to the average daily volume of 314 call options.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,739. WillScot has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Get WillScot alerts:

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in WillScot by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in WillScot by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.