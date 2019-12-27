Winding Tree Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001391 BTC on major exchanges. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $309.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

