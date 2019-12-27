Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Winmark stock opened at $196.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.15. The stock has a market cap of $751.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.23. Winmark has a 12-month low of $152.70 and a 12-month high of $197.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 289.84% and a net margin of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.41, for a total transaction of $719,700.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,824 shares in the company, valued at $23,260,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,960. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 148,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Winmark by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Winmark by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

