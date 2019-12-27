Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on WIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wipro has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 529,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 153,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,580,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 512,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 1,551.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 784,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 737,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

