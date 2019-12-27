WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.32

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.32 and last traded at $106.27, with a volume of 337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.2989 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

