XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 28th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. XCel Brands has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.39.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter. XCel Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XCel Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on XELB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.