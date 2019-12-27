Xcel Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,074 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,413% compared to the average volume of 71 call options.

XEL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.88. 681,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,464. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

