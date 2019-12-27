XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Up 25.5% in December

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the November 28th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL opened at $14.65 on Friday. XPEL has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XPEL stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of XPEL at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.