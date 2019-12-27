XYO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,568.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, DEx.top, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, XYO has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $3,568.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.69 or 0.05900435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001183 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, LATOKEN, KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.