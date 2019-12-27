Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Short Interest Up 30.7% in December

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the November 28th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.29. Yext has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $475,800.00. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $77,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 583,532 shares of company stock valued at $9,323,199 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Yext by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

