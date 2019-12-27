Zacks: Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) Given $4.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ampio Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

