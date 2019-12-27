Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report $182.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.23 million and the highest is $185.49 million. Addus Homecare reported sales of $139.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year sales of $641.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.98 million to $644.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $759.66 million, with estimates ranging from $747.92 million to $773.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Addus Homecare has a 1-year low of $57.94 and a 1-year high of $95.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14.

In other news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $651,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,319.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $690,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 716,363 shares of company stock worth $59,321,866. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 31.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 160.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 33.8% during the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

