Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gran Tierra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Gran Tierra Energy reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gran Tierra Energy.

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTE shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GTE stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

