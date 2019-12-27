Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Secureworks posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Secureworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 51.2% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 988,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 334,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Secureworks by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Secureworks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,519,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Secureworks stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,911. Secureworks has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

