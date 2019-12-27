Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Post -$1.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to ($4.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Tricida stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.69. 2,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,151. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. Tricida has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, insider Sibling Capital Fund Ii-A L.P. sold 301,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $11,863,894.46. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $30,858.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,939 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,119.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,733 shares of company stock valued at $28,130,633 in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 23.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,984,000 after purchasing an additional 447,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tricida by 54.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 51,076 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tricida by 310.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 213,024 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Tricida by 60.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tricida by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.