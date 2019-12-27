Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. Bank of America raised Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $243,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 48.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

