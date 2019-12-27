Zacks: Analysts Expect Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Methode Electronics reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Methode Electronics.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 111.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MEI opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.50. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methode Electronics (MEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.