Zacks: Analysts Expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Quotient Technology posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $114.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on QUOT. First Analysis upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Dougherty & Co raised Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $122,321.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,499.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 325.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 228,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 174,860 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,518,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,927. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.45 million, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 0.07. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

