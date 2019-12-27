Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity BancShares’ earnings. Equity BancShares posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity BancShares will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equity BancShares.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 72.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 608.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 27.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity BancShares stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Equity BancShares has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

