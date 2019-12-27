Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to announce $581.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $577.78 million and the highest is $584.56 million. Hospitality Properties Trust reported sales of $550.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

SVC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.89. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,702,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,556,000 after buying an additional 144,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $231,808,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,303,000 after acquiring an additional 129,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,959,000 after purchasing an additional 68,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,095,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 293,899 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

