Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $142,424.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,787 shares of company stock valued at $726,560. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 15.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,077 shares during the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MWA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 8,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,757. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.26.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

