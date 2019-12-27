Zacks: Brokerages Set $34.00 Target Price for Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $34.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Systemax an industry rank of 220 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SYX stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $966.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Equities analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,032,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $89,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,675 shares of company stock worth $1,191,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Systemax by 674.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Systemax in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Systemax by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Systemax by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Systemax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 779,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

