Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Employers (NYSE:EIG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Shares of EIG stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.70. Employers has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. Employers had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Employers will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Employers by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Employers by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Employers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Employers by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Employers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

