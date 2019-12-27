Zacks Investment Research Lowers KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

KION GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

