Zacks Investment Research Lowers OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSIS. B. Riley set a $119.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of OSIS opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.66. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $70.22 and a 52-week high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.64%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $4,347,579.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,908,719.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $187,689.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,765.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,341 shares of company stock worth $7,835,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in OSI Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

