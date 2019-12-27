Zacks Investment Research Lowers SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. First Analysis raised SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price target on SPS Commerce and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.06. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 73.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 181,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

