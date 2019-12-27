Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLPN. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

