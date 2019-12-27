Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exagen (NYSE:XGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

XGN stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57. Exagen has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter worth $588,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

