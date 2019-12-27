Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBCF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.00. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

