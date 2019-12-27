Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Copper and Gold stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,500 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 3.44% of Western Copper and Gold worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

