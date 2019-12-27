ZCore (ZCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $202,393.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $32.15 and $13.77. ZCore has a market capitalization of $202,393.00 and approximately $25,992.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,897,794 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.68, $10.39, $33.94, $24.43, $13.77, $7.50, $50.98, $5.60, $51.55, $32.15 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

