Zipper Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex, IDCM and OKEx. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Zipper has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00035451 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000999 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Zipper

ZIP is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, IDCM and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

