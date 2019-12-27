ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 28th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,514. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $23.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

