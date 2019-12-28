-$0.03 EPS Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

SA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE SA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.57. 316,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,658. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 56,460.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

