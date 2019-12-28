$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Clipper Realty also reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLPR. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Howard M. Lorber acquired 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bistricer acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,652,238.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,656 shares of company stock worth $444,616 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clipper Realty by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Clipper Realty by 69.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clipper Realty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,833. The stock has a market cap of $185.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 84.44%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

